Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIDU. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.74. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

