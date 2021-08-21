Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.09. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

