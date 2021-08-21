Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock opened at $329.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

