Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of DVA opened at $132.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.06. DaVita has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.