Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

