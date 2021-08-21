Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 31,424 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

