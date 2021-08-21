Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down to $510.61

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $510.61, but opened at $490.00. Illumina shares last traded at $464.76, with a volume of 9,339 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

