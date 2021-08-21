Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Down to $510.61

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $510.61, but opened at $490.00. Illumina shares last traded at $464.76, with a volume of 9,339 shares.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
