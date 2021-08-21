FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.52. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 10,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

