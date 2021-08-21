New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 115,437 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.85.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
