Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $155.41, but opened at $158.59. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $154.14, with a volume of 134 shares.

The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $3,551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $3,228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

