Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLSSF shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

