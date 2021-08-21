Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

