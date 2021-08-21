Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

AKCCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

