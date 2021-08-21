Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in July

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 403,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

AKCCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKCCF opened at $2.50 on Friday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

