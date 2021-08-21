Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Alector stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,384 shares of company stock worth $9,352,435 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after acquiring an additional 359,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after acquiring an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

