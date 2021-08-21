ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 26,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $2,265,213.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,235 shares of company stock worth $5,567,231. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 9.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

