Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Advent Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.60 million, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.39.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

