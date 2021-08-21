ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,487 shares of company stock worth $3,980,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.