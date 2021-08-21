Raymond James Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

