CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.93.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$553.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

