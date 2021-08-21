Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.