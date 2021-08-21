Berenberg Bank Boosts Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Price Target to GBX 130

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. Sirius Real Estate has a 52-week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34).

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

