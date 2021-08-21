Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

