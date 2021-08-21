Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EAT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

