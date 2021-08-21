Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core & Main Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core & Main in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.