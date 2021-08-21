Livent Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Livent in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Livent by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Livent by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 271,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Livent by 108,419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Livent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

