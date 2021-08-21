Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.55 million.

