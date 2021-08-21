Contrasting PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) & HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.64 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.23 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PlayAGS and HempAmericana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PlayAGS beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

