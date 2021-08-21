Financial Comparison: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) versus PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get HempAmericana alerts:

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HempAmericana and PlayAGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $11.89, indicating a potential upside of 59.16%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HempAmericana and PlayAGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.64 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.23

HempAmericana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36%

Summary

PlayAGS beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.