Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

ADI opened at $166.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.