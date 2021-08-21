Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $18.55 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

