$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Dover by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dover by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $174.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

