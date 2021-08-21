Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Lifted by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

