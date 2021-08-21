Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.88 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

