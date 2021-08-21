The Andersons, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Andersons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

