Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$3.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDP. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Pediapharm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. Pediapharm has a one year low of C$2.60 and a one year high of C$9.75.

