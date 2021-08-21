Canaccord Genuity Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GEI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

GEI opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.26. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

