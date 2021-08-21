National Bank Financial Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.