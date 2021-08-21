Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.