Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.03.

H opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

