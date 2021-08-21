Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.03.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.