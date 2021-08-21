Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.
Novacyt has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a market cap of £291.97 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.24.
About Novacyt
