Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novacyt (LON:NCYT)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock.

Novacyt has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock has a market cap of £291.97 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 336.24.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

