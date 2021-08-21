Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 15.6%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.05 on Friday. Verus International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

