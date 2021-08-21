Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Update

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,844,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,492,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,011.8 days.

WTSHF opened at $17.01 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

