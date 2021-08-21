BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,183.50 ($28.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £110.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,219.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 1.21%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

