freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.01 ($24.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.46. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

