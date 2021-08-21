Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Transphorm, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transphorm in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. Transphorm has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

