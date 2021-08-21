Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €81.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €70.26 ($82.66) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.