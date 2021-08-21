Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Rises By 20.0%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of freenet stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. freenet has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Get freenet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.