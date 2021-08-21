C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

C3.ai stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,720,703 shares of company stock worth $343,745,160. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

