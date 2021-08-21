NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 764,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NWE stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

